Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 191.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,288 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for 0.9% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.53.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.