Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 745,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,913,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

