Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.19.

Shares of ENDP opened at $5.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

