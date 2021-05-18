Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 214.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,857 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $569.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.54. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

