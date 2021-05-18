Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.75.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,179 shares of company stock worth $6,472,761 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $372.87 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $378.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

