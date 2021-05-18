Energi (NRG) Tops One Day Volume of $2.68 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Energi has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $99.62 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00005566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00083164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00335187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00038662 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011049 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 40,998,405 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

