Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) & Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Head to Head Contrast

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and Heritage Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services $354.31 million 4.39 $92.74 million $4.08 12.19 Heritage Commerce $152.90 million 4.72 $40.46 million $1.07 11.21

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. Heritage Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services 21.40% 8.61% 0.94% Heritage Commerce 17.58% 7.17% 0.95%

Volatility and Risk

Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and Heritage Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heritage Commerce 0 1 2 0 2.67

Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.58%. Heritage Commerce has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential downside of 15.28%. Given Heritage Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than Enterprise Financial Services.

Dividends

Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Heritage Commerce has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Heritage Commerce on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services consisting of the acquisition of tax credits and sale of these tax credits to clients; and financial and estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans, and non-profit organizations. Further, it offers fiduciary, financial advisory, and merchant processing services; and debit and credit cards. Additionally, the company provides international banking, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, positive pay, fraud detection and prevention, automated payable, check imaging, and statement and document imaging services; and cash management products, controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19 banking locations and three limited service facilities in the St. Louis metropolitan area; seven banking locations in the Kansas City metropolitan area; two banking locations in the Phoenix metropolitan area, six banking locations in New Mexico, four banking locations in the San Diego metropolitan area, and one banking location in the Las Vegas metropolitan area, as well as a network of SBA loan production offices and deposit production offices in various states. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; multifamily loans on residential properties; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. The company operates through nineteen full-service branch offices located in the general San Francisco Bay Area of California. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

