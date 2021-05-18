Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 142,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,203. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 141,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 141,077 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

