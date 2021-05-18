Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by FMA Advisory Inc.

FMA Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 208,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 127,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 24,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 77,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,203. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

