Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,557 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 503,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $49,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $110.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $113.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

