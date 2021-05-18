Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 292.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,392 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $46,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,079,000 after acquiring an additional 352,294 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA opened at $209.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $217.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,085 shares of company stock worth $84,791,254 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

