Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 414,754 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,526,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,754 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $48,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,585,000 after buying an additional 214,094 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,718,000 after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,536,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after buying an additional 60,929 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

