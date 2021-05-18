Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,149 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Equinix worth $53,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $832.06.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $715.03 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $704.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $702.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 140.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,777 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,175 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

