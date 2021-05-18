Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $52.06 Million Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 77,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $52,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after buying an additional 1,564,081 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,762,000 after buying an additional 480,116 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $339,311,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,912,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CM opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

