Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $56,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock opened at $301.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.97. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.17 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

