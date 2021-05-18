Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) versus Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Financial Review

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Ayala Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 142.00%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $210,000.00 183.70 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Ayala Pharmaceuticals $2.33 million 56.83 -$17.79 million N/A N/A

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals -1,711.94% -20.29% -18.69% Ayala Pharmaceuticals -850.81% -625.24% -70.31%

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, licenses drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

