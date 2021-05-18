Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.41.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.37 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $301.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

