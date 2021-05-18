Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Jack in the Box in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2022 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.

JACK stock opened at $116.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.21. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

