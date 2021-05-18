Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Selecta Biosciences, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

SELB stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 1,387.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 115,828 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,153.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

