Eric Dobmeier Acquires 1,000 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KDNY stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $722.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.26. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. Research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $13,260,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,874,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,329,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000.

KDNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chinook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

