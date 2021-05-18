Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Holdings Cut by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 275,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

