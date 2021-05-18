ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.90. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $64.36.

