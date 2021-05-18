Ethverse (ETHV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $583,168.62

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $583,168.62 and approximately $1,175.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00121659 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002802 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.24 or 0.00798702 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 10,884,370 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

