Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of CUYTY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.06. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

