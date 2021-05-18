Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.230–0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.70 million-$84.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.66 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.200–0.160 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. Raymond James lowered their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.30.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of Everbridge stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.48. 392,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,849. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.35.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $956,983.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $101,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $2,955,398 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.