Everest (ID) Market Capitalization Hits $58.75 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Everest has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001172 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a total market capitalization of $58.75 million and $1.84 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00092085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.14 or 0.00393917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.34 or 0.00231351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004978 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $596.61 or 0.01389479 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00047274 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.