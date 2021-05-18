Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Head to Head Review

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everest Re Group and Atlas Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group $8.23 billion 1.65 $1.01 billion $21.34 12.75 Atlas Financial $120.60 million 0.05 -$20.43 million N/A N/A

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Re Group and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group 7.38% 5.19% 1.68% Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Everest Re Group and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everest Re Group currently has a consensus price target of $272.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.04%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Canada, Europe, Ireland, and Switzerland. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

