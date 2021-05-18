Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $235,467,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,501 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 491.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,813,000 after purchasing an additional 613,786 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,391,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.33.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.