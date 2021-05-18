ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $109.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of EXLS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.52. The company had a trading volume of 137,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,786. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $100.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.91.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,912. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in ExlService by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

