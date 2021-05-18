Exos Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,266 Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Omega Alpha SPAC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at $1,306,000.

Shares of OMEG opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Omega Alpha SPAC Profile

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

