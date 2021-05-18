Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POW shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Powered Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

POW opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Powered Brands has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Powered Brands Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

