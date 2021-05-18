Exos Asset Management LLC Takes $98,000 Position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of KINS Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $1,853,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $981,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KINZ opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89.

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

