Exos Asset Management LLC Takes Position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. comprises 0.8% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Separately, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of VII stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.76.

About 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

