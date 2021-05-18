Exos Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,008,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,890,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of RTP stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Reinvent Technology Partners Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

