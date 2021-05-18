Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

EXPGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Experian has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $41.86.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

