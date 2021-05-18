Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.76

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.76 and last traded at $49.76, with a volume of 984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.34.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The energy company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 144.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.