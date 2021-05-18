Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.76

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.76 and last traded at $49.76, with a volume of 984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 144.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $344,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

