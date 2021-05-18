Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires 323 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,917 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,254 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after purchasing an additional 699,084 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,914,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,477 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.25. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,204. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $79.58.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.