Fagan Associates Inc. Has $5.07 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,777 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $708.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,330. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $704.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $702.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

