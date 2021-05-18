Fagan Associates Inc. Invests $2.38 Million in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DXC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

DXC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $36.96.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

