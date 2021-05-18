Fagan Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $10.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $587.23. 412,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,426,938. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $680.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $674.00. The firm has a market cap of $565.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,158.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

