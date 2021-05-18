Family Firm Inc. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.0% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 98,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.96. The company had a trading volume of 49,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.79. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

