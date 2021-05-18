Family Firm Inc. Sells 515 Shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

JPXN stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.11. 5,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.57. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $77.08.

About iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

