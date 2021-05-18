Family Firm Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.24. 66,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $37.21.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

