Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 42,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRT opened at $112.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $118.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.71.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

