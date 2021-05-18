Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.824-5.065 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.19 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on RACE. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Ferrari stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.49 and its 200 day moving average is $208.40. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $157.82 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

