Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Stake Increased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 2,379.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,152 shares during the period. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 7.81% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCOR. Professional Planning lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Professional Planning now owns 101,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 62,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 60,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 45,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $58.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73.

