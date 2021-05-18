Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Acquired by FMA Advisory Inc.

FMA Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc. owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 379,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 211,907 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 446.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 191,826 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,751,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,535,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 164,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 62,281 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.69. 190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,084. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

