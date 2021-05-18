Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Pi Financial

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIL. National Bank Financial raised shares of Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday.

FIL stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.24. 645,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,238. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.51 and a 52 week high of C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Filo Mining news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$824,614.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,755.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

