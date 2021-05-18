Financial Partners Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 27,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

NYSE:JPM opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $87.88 and a 52-week high of $164.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.